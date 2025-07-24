New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties in education and workforce development, India and France signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the fields of skill development, vocational education, and training. The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary, during the Bharat SkillNxt 2025 at Bharat Mandapam.

The MoU signing marks an important step forward--particularly in formalising partnership between the Campus des Metiers et Qualifications (CMQ) of France and Directorate General of Training (DGT) of India. The agreement outlines a comprehensive framework to promote mutual cooperation in key sectors such as fashion, hospitality, tourism, arts and crafts, energy, aeronautics, and media. It envisions the exchange of information, experience, and expertise; joint efforts to develop curricula, and set up teacher and training-of-trainer courses, including those with a focus on the French language.

The MoU also proposes the establishment of "Franco-Indian vocational campuses" that would connect Indian training centres with France's vocational education ecosystem, potentially anchored by partnerships with French and Indian industries.

Jayant Chaudhary, on this occasion, said, "This MoU with France marks a significant step towards building a truly global, future-ready workforce. By formalising our partnership, we are creating an institutional bridge for meaningful collaboration in vocational education. Our shared ambition is not just to exchange information and expertise, but to co-create opportunities that place skill, dignity, and innovation at the heart of national progress. Together, we are investing in the talent that will define tomorrow's India and the world."

Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said, "Rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations, this partnership in vocational education reflects the best of Indo-French collaboration. This MoU is more than a formal agreement--it is a commitment to empower youth, foster innovation, and promote social mobility. We aim to build pathways for a future-ready workforce, where skills become instruments of dignity, opportunity, and inclusive growth."

The partnership will also promote internships and apprenticeships in both countries. Importantly, the agreement underlines inclusivity, with special focus on promoting women's participation in all collaborative initiatives.

A Working Group co-chaired by MSDE and the French Embassy in New Delhi will oversee the implementation of the MoU. The group will coordinate activities, identify priority sectors and institutional partners, and facilitate exchange of knowledge and best practices.

The MoU brings together four key ministries from both nations--on the French side, the Ministry of National Education, Higher Education and Research; the Ministry of Labour, Health, Solidarity and the Family; and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs; and on the Indian side, MSDE--reflecting a strong, inter-ministerial commitment to advancing skill development and vocational training through collaborative efforts. This collaboration marks a new chapter in Indo-French relations, building on a long-standing foundation of cooperation--starting with the 1966 Agreement on Cultural and Technical Cooperation and furthered by recent joint declarations by President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

