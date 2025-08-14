New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): With few hours until India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, preparations are underway at the Red Fort in the national capital, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 12th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

Ahead of this significant day, the national flag is visible in every shop and on the roads. From everyday items to clothes, the three colours -- saffron, white, and green -- are dominating the markets everywhere across the country.

The Prime Minister will hoist the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument on Friday.

The theme of this year's celebrations is Naya Bharat as the nation is making giant strides towards realising the Government's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar to the Prime Minister.

The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the Independence Day Celebrations this year. The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo. Floral decoration will also be based on the operation.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag.

As soon as the National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting 'Operation Sindoor'. The captains of the helicopters will be Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal.

After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the Nation. At the conclusion of his speech, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing the National Anthem. A total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will participate in the celebrations. These cadets & 'My Bharat' volunteers will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart. They will be forming the 'Naya Bharat' logo.

Approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort this year, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, the winners of international sports events, the Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and the best-performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.

Best performing farmers traders/cooperatives who availed credit under Credit Guarantee Scheme for e-Negotiable Warehouse Receipts, Best performing Sarpanches of Open Defecation Free Plus Villages, Best performing Sarpanches of Catch the Rain Abhiyan, Best performing young authors under PM YUVA (Youth Author Mentorship Scheme), Best performing Youth, skilled and trained under PM-VIKAS scheme, Best performing entrepreneurs under PM Van Dhan Yojana by TRIFED, Best performing entrepreneurs of SC/ST community under National SC/ST Hub Scheme, Best performing students under PM-DAKSH, SHREYAS and SHRESTA scheme, Best performing Self Help Groups under VISVAS scheme, Best performing entrepreneurs by NSTFDC, Best performing Interns of PM Internship Scheme, Best performing My Bharat Volunteers, Beneficiaries of PM Awaas Yojana Gramin among others have been invited.

To promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India for the first time on the evening of Independence Day celebrations. The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists. The government also sent seven multi-party delegations to several countries across the globe to apprise them of India's stand against cross-border terrorism.

On the call of PM Modi, the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan has proved to fill the citizens with a national patriotic spirit. Tiranga Yatra was carried out across the country.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "This year, we are going to celebrate the fourth edition of the Tiranga campaign, for which more than 5 lakh youths have registered as volunteers. These youths will inspire people for the Tiranga campaign."

The Ministry of Culture is the nodal Ministry for this campaign and is working in close collaboration with State Governments, Union Territories, educational institutions, community organisations, and the general public to ensure widespread participation. Citizens are encouraged to hoist the Tiranga at their homes, offices, and public spaces, and to share their celebrations through photographs and stories on social media using the hashtag #HarGharTiranga.

The Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 campaign builds on the resounding success of previous years, infusing it with fresh energy, creativity, and opportunities for citizens to connect with the national flag in deeply personal and community-driven ways.

This year's edition unfolded in phases, ensuring participation from every corner of the country in the run-up to Independence Day. The celebrations will culminate on August 15, 2025, with a unified display of the Tiranga across homes, institutions, and public spaces, symbolising a collective affirmation of national pride.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign drew its strength from a whole-of-society approach, bringing together ministries, departments, States, Union Territories, and citizens in a unified effort. This coordinated participation ensures that the celebrations reach every part of the country and resonate with people from all walks of life. (ANI)

