Patna (Bihar) [India], July 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took a jibe at opposition parties in Bihar while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state executive meeting and said that India has always been secular.

The Defence Minister questioned the opposition regarding the definition of secular amid the ongoing controversy over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale's suggestion to reconsider the inclusion of words "secular and socialist" in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

"India is a country whose very culture embodies the spirit of Sarva Dharma Sambhav (equal respect for all faiths). Indian culture has, by its nature, always been secular. This is the land where everyone has always had the freedom to express and propagate their beliefs," he said.

Singh further emphasised that over the years, India has remained secular, and it remains the safest place for all the minorities. He said, "It is India that wholeheartedly accepted the Parsi community, who first arrived in Gujarat's Surat, and who today have been living in many cities across the country for centuries. In Kerala stands not only India's but one of the world's oldest churches, which remains intact to this day."

"If I talk about Islam, then let me say that India is the only country in the world where all 72 sects of Islam live safely and peacefully. This is living, breathing proof of our country's tolerance and secularism. If there's any place in the world where minorities are the safest, it is in our country--India," he added.

Singh pointed out the current situation in neighbouring countries, Pakistan and Bangladesh and said, "Look at the condition of our neighbouring countries. In Pakistan, the minority communities are facing severe hardships. Forget minorities--there, even conflicts between Shias, Sunnis, and Ahmadis erupt frequently. In Bangladesh, too, the situation is deteriorating. What is happening to the Hindu community there is nothing short of a blot on the forehead of any civilised society."

He questioned the opposition parties and said, "I want to ask the fake torchbearers of secularism: When the word secular was added to the Constitution through the 42nd Amendment during the Emergency in 1976, why was it not inserted into the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir? Should Jammu and Kashmir not have been secular--a place where Kashmiri Pandits were being targeted purely on religious grounds? We abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, and only then could Jammu and Kashmir truly become secular."

In the year 2019, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament.

On this, the minister said, "Witnessing the atrocities inflicted on minority communities in neighbouring countries, our government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Ironically, it was most strongly opposed by those political parties who shed crocodile tears for minorities day and night."

"Across the entire world, the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only political party that not only advocated for amending citizenship laws to protect persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries but, upon coming to power, actively worked on it and ultimately passed it," he added.

He further added, "The Indian Constitution is a living document. Healthy debate about it is a hallmark of a vibrant democracy. But the attempts being made once again by Congress and RJD to mislead the public in the name of the Constitution will not succeed this time."

Singh also shared his views on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and said, "In this Lok Sabha election, we have expressed our resolve to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the country. Those who genuinely believe in secularism should come forward and lend their support to the creation of a Uniform Civil Code."

During the Lok Sabha elections held in 2024, the Central government passed a resolution to implement a uniform civil code, which has been opposed by the opposition parties.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh today addressed the Party's executive meeting ahead of the state elections. He motivated and enlightened the party workers and leaders.

"The opposition will run various campaigns and spread lies, but you must answer them with confidence. When the opposition strikes with the politics of hatred, you should respond with the politics of service. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi in the centre and Nitish Kumar in the state, we must fulfil the vision of a developed Bihar and a developed India. This time, the elections will be fought solely on the issue of development," he said. (ANI)

