New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday said that the government has engaged with the Chinese side to facilitate the resumption of border trade through all three trade routes - Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

Singh was responding to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP Dorjee Tshering Lepcha.

The Minister, in a written reply, said that existing bilateral arrangements designate three points for conducting border trade between India and China, which was disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and has not been resumed since.

"The existing bilateral arrangements designate three points for conducting border trade between India and China: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand (since 1992), Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh (since 1995), and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim (since July 2006). However, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, trade through all these points was disrupted and has not been resumed since. The Government of India has engaged with the Chinese side to facilitate the resumption of border trade through all these trade routes," the MoS said in his written reply.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that there has been no formal discussion on F-35 fighter jets with the United States (US).

"During PM Modi's US visit, the joint statement issued after the meeting with Trump mentioned that the US will review its policy on releasing F-35 and underwater systems to India. However, no formal discussion has taken place on this issue so far," theminister said.

On the role of American diplomats in stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan, MoS Singh said that there were a number of diplomatic conversations with various countries, including the US. He asserted that the discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan, and it was initiated at Pakistan's request.

"With specific reference to the United States, it was conveyed to Vice President JD Vance on May 9 that India would appropriately respond if Pakistan launched a major attack. The discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan through the existing channels of communication between the two armed forces, and it was initiated at Pakistan's request," the reply read.

When asked about whether India has evaluated the impact of receiving US military assistance on the autonomy of its foreign policy, considering strategic implications, especially in a conflict scenario involving third-party mediation, Singh said that the outstanding issues with Pakistan will be discussed only bilaterally.

"Our longstanding position remains that any outstanding issue with Pakistan will be discussed only bilaterally. This has been made clear to all nations, including by the Prime Minister to the US President," the reply read.

"The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement between our citizens. The partnership has also benefited from growing strategic convergence and cooperation. The Government of India closely evaluates all its external partnerships, including those in the defence and strategic domains, through the prism of India's national interest and commitment to strategic autonomy," it added. (ANI)

