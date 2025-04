Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said there is outrage at the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam and India has shown its resilience time and again.

At least 26 people were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Meets Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, Pahalgam Terror Attack Survivor; Says 'Idea of Attack Was To Divide Society' (See Pics and Video).

"We are all united in grief. We pray for the departed. We wish all those who are injured an early recovery and hope God gives strength to the families of all those who were deeply impacted by this extremely heinous and criminal act of these terrorists from across the border," the minister said at a steel industry conference here.

From Kargil to Kanyakumari, there is outrage at the dastardly attack on India's very fabric, Goyal said and added that India has shown its resilience time and again.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Nationals Will Be Sent Back, Action on Those Staying Illegally, Says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

"I hail from Mumbai, this is my home city. We had faced a very severe terrorist attack on 26th of November 2008. We emerged stronger after that. After the Pulwama attack on our army jawans, we gave a befitting reply to their sponsors. Just like the steel industry is the backbone of our economy," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)