Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) India has a time-tested administrative system with adherence to rules and established norms and procedures for carrying out functions of nation building, senior bureaucrat V Srinivas said on Tuesday.

The secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) said real time delivery of services and its doorstep delivery are parts of modern day governance lexicon.

He was speaking at the three-day symposium on 'Imagining India @2047 through innovation', organised by the Centre's DARPG in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, that began on Monday.

"India has a time-tested administrative system with adherence to rules and established norms, an elaborate structure and procedures for carrying out functions of nation building and creation of an inclusive State," he said.

He said consensus among sector specialists was that technology will play a critical part in the futuristic governance models of India, redefining citizen and government relations where technology is an enabler and citizen is the master.

Governance would also be data-driven in which evidence-based futuristic indices for benchmarking governance would be drawn up, he said.

"Real time delivery of services and doorstep delivery of services are parts of modern day governance lexicon," a Union Personnel Ministry statement quoting the senior bureaucrat said.

The symposium was organized to bring together pioneering minds in the country across the diaspora of academia, government, and entrepreneurs to evolve a 'Vision 2047,' marking India's 100th year of independence.

