New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world with a growth rate of 8.2 per cent in 2022.

"Today India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. With a growth rate of 8.2 per cent, we are the world's fastest-growing economy in 2022," Shah said while addressing the 6th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals.

The National Conclave on Mines and Minerals is reckoned as an overwhelming success in providing an effective platform to showcase key policy initiatives undertaken and help the Government in garnering valuable feedback for the sustained growth of the mineral sector.

The Minister also compared India's growth rate with various countries of the same period and said it was 3.7 per cent in the US, 2.1 per cent in Germany, 4.4 per cent of China and 8 per cent of Brazil.

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment on Goods and Services Tax (GST), Shah said our GST collection has crossed Rs 1.62 lakh crore.

The Home Minister further said there is a smooth atmosphere for those doing business in current regime of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah also said India has achieved a record 421 billion dollar merchandise export, an all-time high in India's export history, mentioning "the achievement is the result of hard work of Indian youth".

The Minister also emphasised how India recorded the "highest ever" annual foreign direct investment of 83.57 billion dollar in 2021-22.

Speaking on inflation in the event, Shah said "we have controlled" it in comparison with other countries in the world.

"There is inflation across the world. We've controlled inflation compared to the world. We're seeing the situation in Sri Lanka, Pakistan and our neighbouring countries even in the US," Shah said.

The Home Minister lauded the policies of BJP-led Central government under supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the effort despite facing Covid-19 pandemic, world's worst ever health crisis. (ANI)

