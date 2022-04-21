New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday participated in the celebration of the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the historic Red Fort and said that the country is indebted to the sacrifice of the great Sikh Gurus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said that Guru Tegh Bahadur stood out from an early age for his qualities of sacrifice and valour. He was martyred for standing up against the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits and is respected as Hind Ki Chaddar all over the world.

"It is due to the supreme sacrifice of great Sikh Gurus that we are a free country today and celebrating 75 years of Amrit Mahotsav of independence," Amit Shah said.

The Minister said it is the good fortune of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness during his tenure the milestone commemorations of three Sikh Gurus.

"PM Modi is the most fortunate prime minister because during his tenure, Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Prakash Parv was celebrated, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's 400th Prakash Parv is being celebrated and the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji was also celebrated. Celebrating all the three Prakash Parv with devotion, the Prime Minister has propagated the Gurus' message of devotion, bravery, sacrifice and equality to the entire world. It is a matter of pride that when this celebration is taking place, the country is celebrating its 75th year of independence," Shah said.

Recalling how Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, the Home Minister said while those indulging in beheadings had gone, crores of people follow the path and remember the sacrifice of the Guru even after 400 years.

"There is no person in the country who is not aware of the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur. People from every religion respect him," he said.

Amit Shah said at 13 years of age, in the historical battle of Kartarpur, the way the youngest son of Guru Hargobind Sahib confronted the Mughals with his sword, he was called Tegh Bahadur.

The Home Minister said Guru Tegh Bahadur propagated the message of Gurus in the country.

PM Modi will participate in the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday at around 9:15 pm. He will address the gathering and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacrifice.

Like the first five Sikh Gurus, Guru Tegh Bahadur had mystical experiences of the Shabad and shared his experiences through the medium of songs. (ANI)

