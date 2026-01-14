New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): India and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation on Wednesday during the 22nd High-Level Meeting (HLM) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) in New Delhi.

The meeting was led by Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, Paramesh Sivamani, and Admiral Yoshio Saguchi, Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard, who is on a five-day official visit to India from January 13 to 17 at the head of a nine-member delegation.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of January 14 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

During the talks, both sides reviewed the existing framework of cooperation and explored ways to enhance operational engagement. Discussions focused on key areas such as Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), and capacity building. The two Coast Guards emphasised the need for sharing best practices, improving interoperability, and sustaining structured exchanges under the existing Memorandum of Cooperation.

The delegations also discussed collaboration in emerging areas, including the use of advanced technology, information sharing, training programmes, and personnel exchanges. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress made since the last High-Level Meeting and agreed on the importance of maintaining regular engagements at various levels.

Also Read | Mystery Blast in Jharkhand: Explosion in Hazaribagh Claims 3 Lives, Cause Under Investigation (Watch Video).

With India currently holding the Presidency of the Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS), the meeting also deliberated on enhanced cooperation in multilateral maritime forums. India is set to host the 5th CGGS along with the International Coast Guard Fleet Review (ICGFR), and Japan assured its participation through the deployment of its ship and aircraft.

The discussions took note of the India-Japan Joint Declaration issued in August 2025, which reaffirmed the shared commitment of the two countries to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order. Both sides underlined the crucial role of the ICG and JCG in translating this strategic vision into practical cooperation at sea.

As part of the visit programme, the Japanese delegation will travel to Mumbai from January 16 to 17, where they will undertake an industrial visit to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and engage in professional interactions aimed at strengthening maritime industrial and operational linkages. A Japan Coast Guard National Strike Team is also visiting Mumbai to conduct a joint exercise with the ICG's pollution response team, focusing on Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS) spill response.

The exercise is expected to enhance preparedness, operational coordination, and mutual understanding in dealing with complex marine pollution incidents.

The high-level meeting reaffirmed the strong and enduring partnership between the Indian and Japanese Coast Guards and highlighted their shared commitment to promoting maritime safety, security, and environmental protection across the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)