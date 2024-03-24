India News | India Lighthouse for Smaller, Aspiring Space Nations: WEF Official

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The excitement around space in India is attracting talent from around the world and inspiring them to start businesses and contribute to the growth of the sector, a senior World Economic Forum (WEF) official said.

Agency News PTI| Mar 24, 2024 11:16 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | India Lighthouse for Smaller, Aspiring Space Nations: WEF Official

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The excitement around space in India is attracting talent from around the world and inspiring them to start businesses and contribute to the growth of the sector, a senior World Economic Forum (WEF) official said.

The Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), a platform of the WEF, launched the space technology programme in India last week to forge global collaborations among various stakeholders as the private space sector takes wings in the country.

Also Read | 'A Vote For Narendra Modi is The Best Gift You Can Give': Telangana Man Makes Unusual Appeal While Inviting Guests for His Son's Wedding.

"India is seen as a role model, a lighthouse for smaller, aspiring space nations, which also look to India for support. This is something the WEF would like to facilitate, an exchange between large and emerging space nations in the interest of growing the space sector overall in an inclusive and responsible manner," Sebastian Buckup, member, Executive Committee, C4IR told PTI in an interview.

He said there was immense interest among entrepreneurs keen on leveraging the space sector.

Also Read | Lifestyle

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda Looks Dapper in Grey Coat, Lin Liashram Stuns in Knee-Length Frock at Film's Screening (Watch Video) Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda Looks Dapper in Grey Coat, Lin Liashram Stuns in Knee-Length Frock at Film's Screening (Watch Video)
  • Viral
    Raghav Chadha Enjoying IPL Match With Wife Parineeti Chopra While Arvind Kejriwal Languishes in Jail? Old Pic of AAP Leader From Last Year's MI vs KXIP Match Goes Viral With Fake Claim Raghav Chadha Enjoying IPL Match With Wife Parineeti Chopra While Arvind Kejriwal Languishes in Jail? Old Pic of AAP Leader From Last Year's MI vs KXIP Match Goes Viral With Fake Claim
  • Festivals
    Holy Week 2024 Messages and HD Images: Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday; Quotes, Hymns, Wallpapers and Sayings for Observing the Passion Week Holy Week 2024 Messages and HD Images: Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday; Quotes, Hymns, Wallpapers and Sayings for Observing the Passion Week
  • Videos
    Happy Holi 2024 Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Wishes and Wallpapers To Share With Family Happy Holi 2024 Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Wishes and Wallpapers To Share With Family
    • Close
    Search

    India News | India Lighthouse for Smaller, Aspiring Space Nations: WEF Official

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The excitement around space in India is attracting talent from around the world and inspiring them to start businesses and contribute to the growth of the sector, a senior World Economic Forum (WEF) official said.

    Agency News PTI| Mar 24, 2024 11:16 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | India Lighthouse for Smaller, Aspiring Space Nations: WEF Official

    New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The excitement around space in India is attracting talent from around the world and inspiring them to start businesses and contribute to the growth of the sector, a senior World Economic Forum (WEF) official said.

    The Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), a platform of the WEF, launched the space technology programme in India last week to forge global collaborations among various stakeholders as the private space sector takes wings in the country.

    Also Read | 'A Vote For Narendra Modi is The Best Gift You Can Give': Telangana Man Makes Unusual Appeal While Inviting Guests for His Son's Wedding.

    "India is seen as a role model, a lighthouse for smaller, aspiring space nations, which also look to India for support. This is something the WEF would like to facilitate, an exchange between large and emerging space nations in the interest of growing the space sector overall in an inclusive and responsible manner," Sebastian Buckup, member, Executive Committee, C4IR told PTI in an interview.

    He said there was immense interest among entrepreneurs keen on leveraging the space sector.

    Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death After Argument With Girlfriend Turns Ugly; Seven Arrested.

    "The fact that India is investing into shared infrastructure, for instance, launch infrastructure for small satellites, could eventually become an equivalent of the digital public infrastructure and what it has done for digital entrepreneurship," Buckup said.

    He said if India managed to create a "space public infrastructure", it could be a cause for a boom when it comes to space entrepreneurship.

    Buckup, during his India visit, had meetings with various stakeholders from the space sector, including officials from INSPACe, ISRO, and representatives of space start-ups and established players.

    "I think many people outside of India are still describing India as an emerging space nation. The reality is that India has arrived in the top section of space actors, and there is an opportunity to shift the narrative and help the world understand what India has really achieved," he said.

    Buckup said India's strides in the space sector also provided an opportunity to share its best practices and achievements

    "We see a lot of momentum also in the private space sector in India, and we see a big focus on application, making space actually valuable on Earth. We want to work with stakeholders across India and leverage that excitement and connect it also with the rest of the world," he said.

    On future trends for the space industry, Buckup said the space sector would soon emerge as a trillion dollar industry with virtually every company having some interest in the sector.

    "I think it is fair to say that at some point, every economy will become a space economy and every company will become a space company. So, these economies and these companies should be ready for that," he said.

    "There will be more and more applications that will focus on hard, difficult to solve problems on earth, in areas from communication to navigation to earth observation," Buckup said.

    He said the growing interest in the space sector would also drive down costs and spur innovation that would be of economic and societal value.

    According to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the Indian space economy is valued at around nine billion dollars with a two per cent share in the global space economy. As per IN-SPACe's projection, India's space economy has the potential to reach 44 billion dollars by 2033 with about 8 per cent of the global share.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like

    India News | India Lighthouse for Smaller, Aspiring Space Nations: WEF Official

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The excitement around space in India is attracting talent from around the world and inspiring them to start businesses and contribute to the growth of the sector, a senior World Economic Forum (WEF) official said.

    Agency News PTI| Mar 24, 2024 11:16 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | India Lighthouse for Smaller, Aspiring Space Nations: WEF Official

    New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The excitement around space in India is attracting talent from around the world and inspiring them to start businesses and contribute to the growth of the sector, a senior World Economic Forum (WEF) official said.

    The Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), a platform of the WEF, launched the space technology programme in India last week to forge global collaborations among various stakeholders as the private space sector takes wings in the country.

    Also Read | 'A Vote For Narendra Modi is The Best Gift You Can Give': Telangana Man Makes Unusual Appeal While Inviting Guests for His Son's Wedding.

    "India is seen as a role model, a lighthouse for smaller, aspiring space nations, which also look to India for support. This is something the WEF would like to facilitate, an exchange between large and emerging space nations in the interest of growing the space sector overall in an inclusive and responsible manner," Sebastian Buckup, member, Executive Committee, C4IR told PTI in an interview.

    He said there was immense interest among entrepreneurs keen on leveraging the space sector.

    Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death After Argument With Girlfriend Turns Ugly; Seven Arrested.

    "The fact that India is investing into shared infrastructure, for instance, launch infrastructure for small satellites, could eventually become an equivalent of the digital public infrastructure and what it has done for digital entrepreneurship," Buckup said.

    He said if India managed to create a "space public infrastructure", it could be a cause for a boom when it comes to space entrepreneurship.

    Buckup, during his India visit, had meetings with various stakeholders from the space sector, including officials from INSPACe, ISRO, and representatives of space start-ups and established players.

    "I think many people outside of India are still describing India as an emerging space nation. The reality is that India has arrived in the top section of space actors, and there is an opportunity to shift the narrative and help the world understand what India has really achieved," he said.

    Buckup said India's strides in the space sector also provided an opportunity to share its best practices and achievements

    "We see a lot of momentum also in the private space sector in India, and we see a big focus on application, making space actually valuable on Earth. We want to work with stakeholders across India and leverage that excitement and connect it also with the rest of the world," he said.

    On future trends for the space industry, Buckup said the space sector would soon emerge as a trillion dollar industry with virtually every company having some interest in the sector.

    "I think it is fair to say that at some point, every economy will become a space economy and every company will become a space company. So, these economies and these companies should be ready for that," he said.

    "There will be more and more applications that will focus on hard, difficult to solve problems on earth, in areas from communication to navigation to earth observation," Buckup said.

    He said the growing interest in the space sector would also drive down costs and spur innovation that would be of economic and societal value.

    According to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the Indian space economy is valued at around nine billion dollars with a two per cent share in the global space economy. As per IN-SPACe's projection, India's space economy has the potential to reach 44 billion dollars by 2033 with about 8 per cent of the global share.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    F1
    20K+ searches
    Holi Wishes in Hindi
    20K+ searches
    Holika Dahan 2024
    20K+ searches
    England Football
    10K+ searches
    Germany
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google Trends Google Trends
    F1
    20K+ searches
    Holi Wishes in Hindi
    20K+ searches
    Holika Dahan 2024
    20K+ searches
    England Football
    10K+ searches
    Germany
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly