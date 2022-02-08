New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): India reported 67,597 new COVID-19 cases and 1,188 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With this, the country's cumulative case tally reached 4,23,39,611, while the death toll has mounted to 5,02,874.

The active cases further declined to 9,94,891, comprising 2.35 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.02 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 8.30 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 1,80,456 patients were recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,08,40,658. The COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.46 per cent.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded as the country conducted 13,46,534 tests in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted 74,29,08,121 cumulative tests.

With the administration of 55,78,297 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.21 crore (1,70,21,72,615) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

