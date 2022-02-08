Weather is once again changing in North India. According to the IMD's forecast, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in many states of North India including the national capital Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no hope of relief from dense fog conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Apart from this, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain and snow is possible at isolated parts of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. While there is a possibility of light rain and thundershowers in Haryana, North Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Weather Forecast: Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh To Face Extreme Weather Conditions in Next 24 Hours

According to the Meteorological Department, today's minimum temperature in Delhi is 11 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature may remain 27 degree Celsius. Apart from this, the whole day will be cloudy in most parts and there may be drizzle or light rain at some places.

At the same time, in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, the minimum temperature is expected to be 11 degree Celsius today i.e. on 8 February. The maximum temperature can be 28 degree Celsius. Minimum mercury may also increase in Chandigarh. Here today's minimum temperature can be 7 degree Celsius and maximum temperature can be 21 degree Celsius.

Today's minimum temperature in Jaipur, Rajasthan is expected to be 12 degree Celsius and maximum temperature is expected to be 25 degree Celsius. Apart from this, the minimum temperature of Lucknow can be 8 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can be 24 degree Celsius. Bihar's capital Patna may also see an increase in minimum temperature today. The minimum temperature here will be 8 degrees and the maximum temperature will be 23 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast: Dense Fog Engulfs Parts of North India; Temperature Fluctuations to Continue in Pune

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature of Jammu is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 15 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, the minimum temperature of Leh is expected to be minus 13 degrees and the maximum temperature is expected to be minus 2 degrees Celsius. The sky will be cloudy.

It may rain in Uttarakhand today. The minimum temperature of Dehradun can remain up to 8 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can be up to 23 degree Celsius. At the same time, it is snowing in Himachal Pradesh for the last several days. There is a possibility of snowfall even today. The minimum temperature of Shimla can go up to 6 degrees and the maximum temperature can go up to 16 degrees Celsius.

