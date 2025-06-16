Patna (Bihar) [India], June 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said on Monday that the number of national waterways in India has increased to 111 under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, compared to just five during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.

"Out of the 111 national waterways, 29 are currently operational," Sonowal said while addressing an event organised under the Jal Marg Vikas Project in Bihar's Patna.

He noted that the emergence of national waterways has benefited several states and helped boost the local economy, benefiting farmers, youth and small traders.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi over the past 11 years, we have witnessed a remarkable transformation in the waterways sector. During the UPA regime, the national waterways were limited to just five, and thanks to the right decision-making of the Prime Minister, we expanded this to 111 national waterways, and 29 of them are operational. This development has benefitted every state, especially farmers, youth and small traders, by strengthening local economies," Sonowal said.

Speaking about the ministry's efforts to develop Patna as a major waterways hub, the Union Minister said they were taking immediate action on the Bihar government's appeal.

"We are taking immediate action based on the Bihar government's appeal, particularly for Patna to be developed as a waterways hub, which requires vessel repair and green water transport, including electric ferries and water metro," he said.

He stated that a task force comprising representatives from the Bihar government and the Shipping Ministry would plan the necessary interventions to develop Patna as a waterways hub, which would benefit farmers and students.

Sonowal said it will also help promote river cruises along the 500 km of the Ganga river, which would highlight the culture of Bihar.

"We will form a Task Force comprising representatives from the Ministry of Shipping and the Bihar government to study and plan the necessary interventions, including setting up a vessel repair facility in Patna. This will focus on supporting farmers, students and small traders, promoting river cruises to highlight Bihar's rich history and culture, developing state-of-the-art terminals and infrastructure along the 500 km Ganga river that flows through Bihar," he added. (ANI)

