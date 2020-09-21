New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): India occupies the top position in the world in terms of total COVID-19 recoveries as the country constitutes 19 per cent of total global recoveries, said the Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

"India occupies the top position in the world in terms of total recoveries. More than 43 lakhs have recovered. India's recoveries constitute 19% of total global recoveries," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet quoting the statistics given by Worldometers.

As per the data of Worldometers, after India, the USA constitutes 18.70 per cent of total COVID-19 recoveries and Brazil's share of total recoveries stood at 16.90 per cent.

Worldometers, run by an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers, gives live world statistics on population and disease count, among others. (ANI)

