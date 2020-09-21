Mumbai, September 21: The IPO of CAMS opens today and the share price band has been fixed at Rs 1,229-1,230. The issue closes on September 23. The shares of CAMS are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE. According to reports, the equity shares are expected to list on the BSE on October 1.

The lot size of CAMS IPO is 12 which means that investors have to apply for a minimum of 12 shares and in multiples thereof. Happiest Minds IPO Update: IT Firm Makes Bumper Debut on BSE, NSE; Lists as 111% Premium Over IPO Price.

CAMS is headquartered in Chennai and acts as a registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds, providing technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions. CAMS is expected to raise Rs 2,242.5 crore at lower price band and Rs 2,244.3 crore at the higher end of the price band.

How to apply for CAMS IPO?

You can apply for CAMS IPO by logging in to your online net-banking account

In the investments section, click on the IPO/e-IPO option

Complete the verification process

In the next step, you will be led to a screen which says-‘Invest in IPO’

Select CAMS IPO for which you would like to apply

Enter the number of shares and the ‘bid price’

By clicking 'Apply Now;, you can Confirm and place your order

CAMS has delivered a robust financial performance with revenue growing at a 14 percent CAGR during FY17-FY20. The company paid a dividend of Rs 22.47 per equity share in FY19 and 12.18 per share in FY20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 08:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).