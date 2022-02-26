New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Indo-Oman exercise, Eastern Bridge-VI (2022) was successfully conducted at Air Force Station Jodhpur from 21 to 25 February 2022, informed the Ministry of Defence on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) participated with Indian Air Force (lAF) in the exercise which was aimed at providing operational exposure and undertaking mutual exchange of best practices, towards enhancing operational capabilities of both the Air Forces.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Rahul Gandhi Urges Centre to ‘Execute Urgent Evacuation’ to Bring Back Indians Stranded in Ukraine.

Senior officers from both sides who visited Air Force Station Jodhpur during this exercise included RAFO's Director General Operations and IAF South Western Air Command's Senior Air Staff Officer, said the ministry.

The ministry further stated that both sides discussed further prospects of mutual co-operation. The exercise provided an opportunity for fruitful interaction between IAF and RAFO elements through mutual exchange of experience and operational knowledge. It also provided avenues of cultural exchanges between the personnel of both countries, added the ministry. (ANI)

Also Read | India Reports 11,499 New COVID-19 Cases, 255 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate Drops to 1.01%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)