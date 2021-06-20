Srinagar, Jun 20 (PTI) The recent statements by India and Pakistan expressing willingness to resolve their issues through a dialogue is a welcome step, the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said Sunday.

The AAC also urged the two countries to take up the Kashmir issue and "show seriousness and sincerity in its resolution so that the conflict is resolved for all times".

The AAC observed its 58th foundation day on Sunday at a meeting of its senior members and party representatives from select areas at its head office here, its spokesman said.

He said the participants also resented the "arbitrary and prolonged" house detention of the Mirwaiz due to which he could not preside over the function.

The spokesman said the AAC has been a strong votary of a dialogue between India and Pakistan as a means of conflict-resolution and involving the people of J-K in the process "to find an acceptable and lasting solution to it".

"Members of the meeting said the recent thaw being witnessed in ties between India and Pakistan and their statements expressing willingness to resolve their issues through dialogue is a welcome step," the spokesman said.

India and Pakistan had on February 25 this year released a joint statement announcing a ceasefire along the LoC, following talks between their Directors General of Military Operations.

