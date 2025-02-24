New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) India will continue to contribute meaningfully to the cause of UN peacekeeping and it is committed to supporting Global South nations in building peacekeeping capacities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Jaishankar also said that the participation of women in peace operations in various parts of the globe has made the missions more diverse and inclusive. The external affairs minister was speaking at the inaugural session of an India-hosted conference on 'Women Peacekeepers from the Global South'.

The conference has brought together women peacekeepers from 35 nations to explore the evolving role of women in peacekeeping operations and discuss strategies to enhance their participation.

It aims to strengthen the role of women in UN peacekeeping by fostering dialogue, sharing experiences, and improving collaboration among the nations of the Global South.

Jaishankar said India is proud of its contributions and association with UN peacekeeping, a commitment that spans decades.

"Since the 1950s, India has contributed over 2,90,000 peacekeepers across more than 50 missions. In fact, India remains the largest Troop Contributing Country to this day," he said.

Jaishankar said India strongly believes that peacekeeping is an "effective instrument" in the maintenance of international peace and security.

India has unfortunately lost nearly 180 peacekeepers, whose supreme sacrifices are etched in the history of our collective endeavours forever, he said.

"The participation of women in peace operations makes it more diverse and inclusive. It is essential that we continue to increase the representation of women in peacekeeping," Jaishankar said.

"This is not only a matter of quantity but equally of quality. Women peacekeepers often have unique access to local communities, acting as role models for women in conflict zones," he said.

"Training courses tailored to include modules sensitising peacekeepers to issues related to women will enhance the effectiveness of peace operations," he added.

The external affairs minister asserted that India remains committed to supporting Global South nations in building their peacekeeping capacities.

"Through initiatives led by the Centre for UN Peacekeeping, India will continue to offer training and capacity-building programs, including courses specifically designed for women peacekeepers, as we did with ASEAN countries in 2023," he said.

"At the heart of our foreign policy lies a commitment to peacekeeping rooted in dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation."

"Guided by the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the belief that the world is one family, India will continue to contribute meaningfully to the cause of UN peacekeeping," he said.

Jaishankar also recalled India's "exemplary" women peacekeepers who have inspired others globally.

In his opening remarks, Vice Chief of Army Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani expressed deep appreciation for the women peacekeepers' exceptional service and commitment to global peace and security.

"The Women Peacekeepers have broken the stereotypes, shattered barriers, and rose above challenges to become leaders and protectors of their nation and also in the communities, where they have been engaged in for peacekeeping," he said.

"As a key partner in the Global South, India brings forth a wealth of experience, resources and expertise to the table, contributing to the collective effort of developing nations," he added.

"We, as representatives of Global South, stand together in strength, resilience and unwavering commitment to global peace," the Vice Chief of Army said.

