New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) India has provided Uganda 10 buses, five ambulances, 10 tractors and some flag poles as part of assistance to support the country in hosting summits of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77 grouping.

The African nation is organising the NAM summit on January 19 and 20.

The Indian high commission in Uganda provided the details of India's assistance to that country for the summits in a post on 'X' on Saturday.

"On behalf of Govt. of India HC @UpendraSRawat gifted 10 executive buses, 5 ambulances, 10 tractors & 2664 flags/flag poles promised by EAM @DrSJaishankar to @GenJejeOdongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs @UgandaMFA, to support Uganda to host @NAM_Uganda & @G77Summit_Ug Summits," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar may travel to Uganda for the NAM Summit.

"Great! Looking forward to my forthcoming Kampala visit," Jaishankar said on 'X' while responding to the post buy the Indian High Commission.

