Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Union Minister Darshana Jardosh on Friday said India is rapidly moving towards a women-led development and stressed that the country's G20 presidency can unite the world in pursuit of common goals and well-being for all.

She was addressing a plenary session on grassroots leadership and entrepreneurship on the second and concluding day of the second Women 20 (W20) international meeting here.

Sandhya Purecha, the Chair of W20 India, said the meeting was critical for ameliorating the gender divide and achieving the objective of gender equity.

The panellists included Elvira Morasco, W20 Italy, who shared stories of successful entrepreneurial ventures founded by women in Italy that made a positive impact in their local community.

Bharati Ghosh, a former UN official, said that grassroots leadership is very significant by virtue of its origin at the grassroots.

Virginia Littlejohn, Founder of Quantum Leaps, Co-Head of W20 US Delegation, suggested creating a Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code and a policy framework to provide impetus to a women's entrepreneurship ecosystem.

After the plenary session, the W20 delegates had a closed-door meeting on the key priority areas of W20 and the communiqué drafting.

In the morning, a Yoga session was also organised for the delegates.

The W20 delegates went on an excursion to Amer Fort and Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur in the evening after the meeting was over.

