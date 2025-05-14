Shimla, May 14 (PTI) India is prepared to go to any extent to completely root-out terrorism and any future talks with Pakistan would only be on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) and putting an end to terrorism, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and leader of the opposition (LOP) Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering during the "Tiranga Yatra" organised under the banner of "Citizens for National Security", he said the Yatra symbolises patriotism and unwavering commitment to national security.

Thakur said that Operation Sindoor has only been suspended and not abandoned, and asserted that a befitting reply would be given to terrorists as and when required.

He said that India has changed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated that India wants peace but will not be intimidated by any kind of nuclear threat.

Hypocrisy in the name of trade and tariff will no longer be tolerated, he added.

Himachal BJP president Rajiv Bindal, who also spoke on the occasion, said Pakistan had prepared for war, but India gave it a crushing response.

The robust defence system of our forces reduced the Pakistani drones into shreds, Bindal said.

India destroyed the terrorist bases in Pakistan, exposing their nexus when senior Army officers attended the funerals of terrorist and paid them homage, he added.

The Yatra from Central Telegraph Office (CTO) to the Ridge via Sher-e-Punjab was joined by Beopar Mandal, Rotary Club, Singh Sabha and several other social organisations.

