New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): India reported 15,223 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 1,06,10,883 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country recorded 19,965 discharges and 151 deaths in the last 24 hours.

At present, the active COVID infections in the country stand at 1,92,308 while the death toll mounted to 1,52,869.

There are 70,481 active coronavirus cases in Kerala, the highest in the country followed by Maharashtra with 49,615 active cases.

A total of 8,06,484 have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,93,47,782 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 20, of which 7,80,835 samples were tested on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that there are 1.86 per cent active cases of total cases in the country while the recovery rate has improved to 96.70 per cent. (ANI)

