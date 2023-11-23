New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) India saw a single-day rise of 49 fresh COVID-19 infections while the active cases have been recorded at 207, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country's COVID-19 case tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,01,655) and the death toll at 5,33,295, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Rapes Minor Girl in Shivamogga on Pretext of Buying Her Chocolate, Arrested.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,153and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, it stated.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

Also Read | Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s High End Vehicles to Be Auctioned by IT Department in Bengaluru.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)