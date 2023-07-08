New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) India has registered a single-day rise of 49 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases in the country now stands at 1,463, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,912, the data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the ministry, the tally of coronavirus infections in the country is at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,543).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.81 per cent and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,168, the data showed.

The case fatality rate now stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

