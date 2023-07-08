Mumbai, July 8: In India and across the world, beggars are looked down upon as people who are poor and unable to make ends meet. While the picture that they paint evokes feelings of them being below the poverty line or facing financial difficulties, there are some who do it purely for the "art" of begging and the business involved.

In today's day and age, begging has turned into a profession and a Mumbai-based beggar is a prime example of the same. According to several news reports, Bharat Jain, a beggar who begs on the streets of Mumbai is reportedly the wealthiest beggar not only in India but across the globe. Jain allegedly begs on the streets of Mumbai - the country's financial capital. Maha Farmer Earns Rs 6 After Selling Onions, Sends It to CM.

Reportedly, the world's richest beggar has a family that includes his wife, two children, a brother and his father. As per the report, Jain was unable to pursue formal education due to the financial instability in his family. But how rich is Bharat Jain? Reportedly, Jain is the world's richest beggar with a net worth of Rs 7.5 crore who begs on the streets of Mumbai every day.

Notably, Jain earns about Rs 60,000 and 75,000 every month by begging. The world's richest beggar also owns a 2 BHK flat in the city which is said to be worth Rs 1.2 crore. Besides, Jain also owns two shops in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane which he has put on rent and earns Rs 30,000 per month from them. However, the question is where does Jain beg in the city?

According to the report, Bharat Jain is usually seen begging at prominent locations in Mumbai which include the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station (CSMT) and the Azad Maidan. Despite earning and being wealthy, Jain still continues to beg on the streets of the maximum city. On a daily basis, Jain earns Rs 2,000 to 2,500 per day through begging for about 10 to 12 hours. Video: Infant Kidnapped From Borivali Station in Mumbai, CCTV Footage Leads Cops to Child Begging Racket.

While Jain has been advised by his family not to beg, he continues with his begging work. Meanwhile, it is said that Jain and his family live in Parel in a 1 BHK duplex apartment. Although Jain himself didn't receive a formal education, he ensured that his children get educated. Jain's family members also run a stationery shop in the city.

