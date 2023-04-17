New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): India reported 9,111 new Covid cases and 6,313 recoveries in the last 24 hours with active cases now standing at 60,313, according to the daily health bulletin released on Monday by the Union Health Ministry.

Active cases are 0.13 per cent of the total cases reported in the country.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage: Supreme Court Agrees to List Tomorrow Centre’s Application on Maintainability of Pleas Seeking Legal Recognition of Lesbian and Gay Marriages.

Today's reported cases are fewer than yesterday when it reported 10,093 covid cases. On Monday active cases also increased from 57,542 to 69,313.

The total Covid vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive are 220.66 crores with 198 doses administered in the last 24 hours. Having 6,313 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's total recovery increased to 4,42,35,772 with a recovery rate standing at 98.68 per cent.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: IAS, IPS, IFS Officers Must Inform Government About Stock Market Related Transactions Under New Guidelines; Here’s When and Why.

There were a total of 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin uploaded at 8 am today. Six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positivity rate in the country now stands at 8.40 per cent and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.94 per cent . Having conducted 1,08,436 tests in the last 24 hours India's total Covid tests conducted increased to 92.41 crore, said the daily health bulletin.

Today's reported cases are fewer than yesterday when it reported 10,093 covid cases. On Monday active cases also increased from 57,542 to 69,313.

Amid the recent upsurge in Covid cases, medical experts have warned that the new XBB1.16 variant is able to evade the immune system of the people and the upcoming four weeks are very crucial.

Former director of AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, on Saturday, said while the country was seeing a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections, the situation isn't one to induce panic."Covid-19 cases have been on the rise across the country. But the majority of the infections are mild. The rate of hospitalisation hasn't gone up either. It's not a panic-like situation yet," Guleria told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)