New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.

Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.

Meanwhile, 90,928 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in over 200 days, taking India's caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated.

The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

