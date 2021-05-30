New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The daily positivity declined to 8.02 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 per cent, it said.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,25,972 in the country with 3,460 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 20,63,839 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Saturday, taking the total number of such exams so far to 34,31,83,748, the ministry said.

The number of active cases has reduced to 21,14,508, comprising 7.58 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 91.25 per cent, it said.

The count of the daily new cases is the lowest in 46 days. India recorded 1,61, 736 infections on April 13.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,54,54,320, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.17 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4.

