New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): India reported 13,091 fresh COVID-19 cases and 340 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

Of this, Kerala reported 7,540 new COVID-19 cases and 211 fatalities.

The total cases reported in the country so far mounted to 3,44,01,670 with the active caseload standing at 1,38,556, which is the lowest in 266 days. Active cases account for less than one per cent of the total cases.

Further, 13,878 recoveries were reported during the past 24 hours thereby mounting the recovery tally to 3,38,00,925. With this, the recovery rate currently stands at 98.25 per cent which is the highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.10 per cent which is less than two per cent for the last 38 days. The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.18 per cent and has been less than two per cent for the last 48 days.

With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll rose to 4,62,189. Over 61.99 crore total COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Meanwhile, more than 110.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)

