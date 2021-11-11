PUBG: New State is launched but players are facing servers issues. Though the game is available for download on Google Play Store, it shows an error 'unable to connect to server' whenever players try to play it. The review section on the Google Play Store is filled with users' complaints. The company has acknowledged the issue and has issued a statement on its official Twitter account. PUBG: New State Launched for Android Users, Here’s How To Download.

The tweet reads, "Hello Survivors! Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience. Please refer to the official website for more details."

In a new tweet, the company has also advised players to take these steps when a player encounters a server issue while playing the game.

1. Update your device’s OS and restart the app.

2. Change the Graphics API setting to OpenGL ES.

3. Disable USB Debugging and Developer Options on your device.

The game was supposed to be launched today at 9:30 am IST but the company released it earlier. Hopefully, players will be able to play the game now after 11:30 am IST if the issue is fixed. It is important to note that the battle-royale game is not yet available for download on the Apple App Store. The game is 1.4GB in size and requires Android version 6 and above to play it flawlessly.

The game is set in the year 2051 and comes with improved gameplay, graphics, new weapons, new vehicles and a new map 'Troi'. PUBG: New State will also bring in-game weapon customisations.

