New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): India on Sunday recorded 166 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of total active cases stood at 895, according to data put out by the Union Health Ministry.

The majority of fresh cases were reported in Kerala.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Abused and Abandoned by Husband After His 14-Year-Old Brother Films Her Naked in Bathroom.

The recent daily average cases is about 100. The latest cases could be linked to winter season when influenza-like illnesses tend to rise.

The lowest number of single-day fresh cases since Covid onset was 24 in July this year.

Also Read | Property Registration in Pune Up 7% in November 2023 Amid Strong Housing Demand: Knight Frank.

Overall, India's Covid-19 tally stands at 4.44 crore and the death toll at 5,33,306, the ministry's data showed.

The case fatality rate in India stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)