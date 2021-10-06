New Delhi, October 6: India reported 18,833 new cases and 24,770 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active caseload stands at 2,46,687, the lowest in 203 days.

Also Read | IPU CET 2021 Result Declared At ipu.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to 5th October is 57,68,03,867 including 14,09,825 samples tested yesterday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)