New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): India's daily coronavirus cases tally continued to dip with 30,548 new infections reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 4,65,478, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) said on Monday.

India reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the ninth continuous day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The country's COVID-19 tally reached 88,45,127 including 4,65,478 active cases and 82,49,579 recoveries. The cumulative death toll reached 1,30,070 after 435 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that the recovery rate has improved to 93.09 per cent as 43,851 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in India.

"India continued an unbroken trend of daily new recoveries outpacing daily new additions for the 44th day," the statement said.

A total of 3,012 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths and 4,376 discharged cases reported in West Bengal on Monday, as per the State Health Department. Total cases rose to 4,34,563 including 27,897 active case and the death toll stand at 7,714. A total of 3,98,952 patients have been discharged after their recovery.

Maharashtra reported 2,535 new COVID-19 cases, 3,001 recoveries and 60 deaths on Monday. There are 84,386 active cases in the State and 16,18,380 patients have recovered so far. The death toll in the state is at 46,034. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 409 new COVID-19 cases, 529 recoveries/discharges and 12 deaths on Monday. Total cases in the city rose to 2,70,113, including 2,45,774 recoveries/discharges and 10,582 deaths. Active cases stand at 9807.

Haryana reported 2,153 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,02,027. A total of 1,80,647 discharged so far after recovering from the infection. The death toll stands at 2,038. Active cases stands at 19,342.

Rajasthan reported 2,169 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths and 1,810 recoveries/discharges on Monday. Total cases in the state rose to 2,27,986 including 2,078 deaths and 2,07,224 recoveries/discharges. Active cases in the state stand at 18,684.

Karnataka reported as many as 1,157 new COVID-19 cases, 2,188 discharges and 12 deaths on Monday. Total cases in the state rose to 8,62,804, including 8,25,141 discharges and 11,541 deaths. Active cases stand at 26,103 in the state.

Tamil Nadu reports 1,725 new COVID-19 cases, 2,384 discharges, and 17 deaths on Monday. Total positive cases in the State rise to 7,59,916 including 7,32,656 discharges and 11,495 deaths. Active cases in the state stand at 15,765.

Kerala reported 2,710 new cases, 6,567 recoveries, and 19 deaths on Monday. Active number of cases now at 70,925, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Punjab reported 445 new COVID-19 cases, 570 discharges and 23 death on Monday. Total cases in the state rose to 1,42,082, including 1,32,001 recoveries and 4480 deaths. Active cases stand at 5601.

Andhra Pradesh reported 753 new COVID-19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,54,764. There are 17,892 active cases and 8,29,991 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,881, as per the State Health Department.

Himachal Pradesh reports 443 new COVID-19 positive cases, 539 cured and 8 deaths cases in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 30,156, including 6,775 active cases, 22,910 recoveries and 443 deaths, said state health department.

Chandigarh has reports 82 new COVID19 cases on Monday, taking the total positive cases to 15,886. A total of 14,584 patients recovered from the infection till date and death toll stands at 250. Active cases stand at 1052 in the Union Territory. (ANI)

