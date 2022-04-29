New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): India continues to register an increase in its daily COVID-19 caseload as the country reported 3,377 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The country reported a total of 74 more COVID-19 cases today in comparison to Thursday. India registered as many as 3,303 COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Also Read | Vivo S15e With 50MP Triple Rear Cameras Launched in China; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The active cases in the country increased to 17,801 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

The ministry data mentioned that as many as 2,496 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,25,30,622.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3 Smartphone Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The recovery rate currently is 98.74 per cent. However, the death toll climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 fresh fatalities.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.71 per cent with 4,73,635 COVID-19 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was also reported at 0.63 per cent.

As far as vaccination is concerned, 22,80,743 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,88,65,46,894. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)