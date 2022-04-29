Vivo recently launched the Vivo S15e smartphone in the China market. The device comes in three variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. The base variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 24,500), and the mid variant costs CNY 2,299 (around Rs 27,000). The top-end model gets a price tag of CNY 2,499 (around Rs 30,000). The phone comes in three shades - Black, Blue and Gold. Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Smartphones To Be Launched in India on May 4, 2022.

Vivo S15e (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

The Vivo S15e sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 1080x2404 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes powered by Samsung's Exynos 1080 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, it has a triple rear camera unit which consists of a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W Flash Charge fast charging. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean.

