Realme India is all set to launch the Realme GT Neo 3 gaming phone in the Indian market today. The launch event is scheduled to commence at 12:30 pm IST, and it will be streamed live through Realme's official YouTube channel and social media accounts. Apart from the smartphone, the company will also be launching Realme Pad Mini and Realme Buds Q2s. Realme Narzo 50 5G Likely To Be Launched in India Next Month: Report.

The GT Neo 3 will be the latest addition to the brand's gaming lineup - GT. Realme could offer the upcoming GT Neo 3 phone in three storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. It is likely to come in three colours - Sprint White, Asphalt Black, and Nitro Blue. It was last month that Realme had launched the smartphone in its home market.

The Realme GT Neo 3 will come in two battery variants, and both of them will be launched today in India. The former gets a 4,500mAh with 150W charging, while the latter gets a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charge.

50% in just 5 mins. Unbelievable, right? This, and lots more in the #realmeGTNEO3 that will blow your mind! 🤩 World's First 150W Charging Flagship launching at 12:30 PM on 29th April. Know more: https://t.co/tMkcbgTRKe pic.twitter.com/SXyOpqaLFn — realme (@realmeIndia) April 22, 2022

In terms of specifications, the device packs a 6.7-inch 2K display with refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

For photography, the Realme GT Neo 3 gets a triple rear camera module consisting of a 50MP primary sensor along with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro shooter.

