New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): As many as 6,990 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 1,00,543, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, the country reported 10,116 recoveries. This has taken the overall recoveries to 3,40,18,299.

Currently, the recovery rate stands at 98.35 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate is 0.69 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.84 per cent.

Meanwhile, over 123.25 (1,23,25,02,767) crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the ministry said. (ANI)

