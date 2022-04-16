New Delhi, April 16: India reported 975 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The weekly case positivity rate is 0.26 per cent. The active caseload in the country stands at 11,366 which is 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 796 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the country to 4,25,07,834. The recovery rate currently is 98.76 per cent.

Four patients lost their lives during this period. With this, the death toll in the country has gone up to 5,21,747. India Reports 949 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

As many as 3,00,918 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. 83.14 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far. Under the ongoing Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 6,89,724 doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccines administered in the country has gone up 1,86,38,31,723.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)