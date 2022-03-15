New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) India on Tuesday sent the fourth shipment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistani land route as part of its humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

India despatched the first consignment of 2,500 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistani on February 22 and it reached the Afghan city of Jalalabad on February 26. Fifty trucks carried the consignment.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has so far sent 8,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian aid.

"Our partnership continues. Despatched fourth convoy of humanitarian assistance consisting of 2000 MTs of wheat to Afghanistan today. Total of 8000 MTs sent as on date. @WFP_Afghanistan is partnering with us for the internal distribution of wheat within Afghanistan," he tweeted.

India had sent a proposal to Pakistan on October 7 seeking the transit facility to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat to the people of Afghanistan via Pakistan and it received a positive response from Islamabad on November 24.

Following the Pakistani response, both sides were in touch to finalise the modalities for the transportation of the shipments.

Each of the bags was stamped with the text: 'Gift from the people of India to the people of Afghanistan' in English, Pashto and Dari.

On February 12, the Indian government had inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Food Programme for the distribution of wheat within Afghanistan.

India has already supplied 500,000 doses of Covaxin vaccines and 13 tonnes of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

