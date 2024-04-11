Karauli (Rajasthan) [India], April 11 (ANI): Emphasising the central government's focus on promoting millets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while earlier no one paid heed to it, today India has shown the world that millets are 'superfood' with rising global demand.

He also said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are not just to choose an MP but also to give a new energy to the campaign of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Karauli, PM Modi said, "The result of June 4 is clearly visible here in Karauli. It is saying '4 June 400 paar' and the whole Rajasthan is saying 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar'."

"The Lok Sabha election of 2024 is not just limited to choosing the MP. is an election to provide new energy to the Vikshit Bharat campaign," he added.

Emphasising that Rajasthan is a huge producer of 'Shree Anna' (millets), the Prime Minister highlighted that the millets are being recognised globally today. He also recalled that the state banquet in the White House during his state visit included meals made by millets.

"Rajasthan is much ahead in producing 'Shree Anna' like jowar, bajra...Earlier, no one paid heed to the farmers producing 'coarse grain'. We carried out the Millet Mission and showed the world that our millet is a 'superfood'. Today, it is recognised as 'Shree Anna' and its demand is rising globally," PM Modi said.

"Last year, in the White House, US President (Joe Biden) had invited me. A huge banquet was organised, which had an all-vegetarian menu, and even included our coarse grain," he added.

Notably, 2023 was declared the 'International Year of Millets' by the United Nations, at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also took a jibe at the Congress party for ignoring the issues of the poor, adding that crores of people are benefitting today with central government schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ujjawala.

Prime Minister Modi also stressed that it for the first time that a government has carried out free vaccinations for cattle and livestock.

"In the last 10 years, the BJP brought solutions to those problems on which the Congress had given up. Congress gave the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' for decades but Modi brought 25 crore of Indians out of poverty. Congress left farmers on their own but the BJP government is working to make farmers prosperous. Today 10 crore farmers are receiving Kisan Samman Nidhi," PM Modi said.

"It is for the first time that any government has been concerned for cattle too. In Rajasthan, domesticated animals of more than 80,000 farmers have been given free vaccinations," he further said.

Rajasthan sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The polling will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

BJP had won all 25 seats in the state in 2014. In 2019 also, the BJP-led alliance won all 25 seats with BJP winning 24. (ANI)

