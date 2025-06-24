New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) India and South Africa have exchanged two agreements in the domain of submarine cooperation during a key meeting in Johannesburg as both sides sought to further strengthen bilateral defence ties, according to the defence ministry.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh led an Indian delegation to South Africa for the 9th Joint Defence Committee (JDC) meeting held in Johannesburg on June 23 and 24, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The delegation from South Africa was headed by Acting Secretary for Defence, South Africa, Thobekile Gamede.

The first day of the meeting commenced with remarks of the two co-chairs setting the agenda and providing broad guidance to the two sub-committees that report to the JDC.

They were briefed by both sides on the capabilities of their defence industry, the ministry said.

Singh recalled the "historic relations" with South Africa and "expressed satisfaction on the significant progress" made in bilateral defence cooperation.

He highlighted India's growing prowess in defence manufacturing and exports, and reiterated the commitment to "further strengthen" relations with South Africa, it said.

"On the second day of the meeting, areas of mutual interest were discussed and a way forward for further strengthening of India-South Africa relations was identified," the statement said.

"Two newly signed agreements in the domain of submarine cooperation were exchanged during the meeting," it said.

The two sub-committees on Defence Policy and Military Cooperation, and Defence Acquisition, Production, Research and Development, reported the outcome of the discussions to the JDC.

The Indian delegation comprised senior officers from the Department of Defence, the Department of Defence Production, the services and the Indian High Commission.

"India-South Africa relations have a shared history, deeply rooted in the commonality of struggle against colonialism. Defence collaboration between the two countries dates back to 1996, when the MoU on 'Cooperation in the field of Defence Equipment' was signed, which was further upgraded by an MoU in 2000," it added.

