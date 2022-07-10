New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Amid a major political crisis in Sri Lanka, the Indian Coast Guard has deployed its hovercrafts, aircraft and patrol boats to step up the vigil on the maritime border with the island nation to prevent any possible influx of refugees or anti-India elements from there.

The surveillance has been enhanced in the areas stretching from the Tamil Nadu coast to the parts of Kerala coast with the deployment of Coast Guard personnel and assets along with other agencies, government officials told ANI here.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Five Killed, Ten Injured in Three Separate Road Accidents in Nagaur, Banswara and Sirohi Districts.

The surveillance activities were upped soon after the fresh round of political crisis started in the island nation where people have stormed the Presidential palace and the leadership is reported to have fled the capital city, Colombo.

Along with the central agencies, the Tamil Nadu Coastal police is also on high alert.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bomb Threat Call for Jaipur-Secunderabad Express Turns Out To Be Hoax.

The officials said that ever since the political chaos due to the economic crisis started in Sri Lanka, a few cases of people trying to cross over have taken place but the numbers are not very significant.

The monsoon has also made the sea conditions very tough which would be acting as a deterrence against people trying to use the sea route to enter Indian waters, the officials said.

The officials said the hovercraft units deployed in Mandalay in Myanmar would be playing a key role in surveillance activities as they can travel at high speeds in the marshy area as well as shallow waters between the Indian and Sri Lankan coasts.

The Dornier surveillance aircraft of the force are also flying more sorties to keep an eye on the maritime border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)