New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): India is going to co-host the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi for three days from December 17 to 19, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the Ministry of AYUSH, the Summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, researchers, and experts to deliberate on innovation, evidence-based practice, and future strategies in traditional medicine.

Also Read | Cambodia: Over 500 Schools in Border Provinces Closed Due to Ongoing Clashes With Thailand.

The Ministry of Ayush organised a Curtain Raiser Programme on December 8, chaired by Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of Ayush. In his address, the Minister highlighted India's growing leadership in Traditional medicine and the strengthening role of national research institutions in enhancing scientific credibility and global cooperation.

In the national capital region, CCRAS's Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Delhi, continues to be a key pillar of Ayurvedic research and clinical advancement. Dr. Hemanta Panigrahi, Director, Institute In-charge, briefed that CARI's integrated research, mainly Clinical, Fundamental and Policy research has significantly enhanced its ability to address major lifestyle and non-communicable diseases. He added that the institute's specialty clinics, ongoing research studies and professional training programmes are closely aligned with national priorities for evidence-driven traditional healthcare.

Also Read | TB in India: 4.5 Crore Persons Tested for Tuberculosis in 2025; Over 22.6 Lakh New Cases Diagnosed, Says Anupriya Patel.

The upcoming WHO Summit will feature ministerial discussions, scientific panels, exhibitions and global knowledge-sharing sessions aimed at strengthening the integration of traditional medicine within public health systems worldwide.

Meanwhile, the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, through its Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Bengaluru, organised a two-day International Conference on Ayurveda and Integrative Approaches to Obesity & Metabolic Syndrome on December 1 and 2 at the AV Rama Rao Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The conference coincided with the 57th Foundation Day of CCRAS, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush.

Organised in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and NIMHANS, the conference sought to address the rising global burden of obesity and metabolic syndrome through evidence-based Ayurvedic and integrative medical approaches. The scientific event reflected the Ministry of Ayush's vision to strengthen research-driven integrative healthcare and advance global health outcomes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)