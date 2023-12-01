New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) India will host a three-day global summit from Monday with a focus on data protection, export controls and technology and its impact on geopolitics.

The summit will also deliberate on new and emerging technologies, digital public infrastructure and cross-cutting policy issues related to innovation and national security.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Terrorist Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces at Arihal Village in Pulwama District (Watch Video).

The theme of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) will be 'Geopolitics of Technology', the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The summit is India's flagship event on geo-technology and it is being co-hosted by the Policy Planning and Research Division of the MEA and Carnegie India.

Also Read | Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case: Traffic Cop Run Over While Trying to Stop Car Taking Wrong Turn in Kurla.

The GTS will convene about a hundred speakers and thousands of participants, including policy makers, industry experts, academics, technocrats and innovators from India and across the world, the MEA said in a statement.

It said ministers and senior government officials from several countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, Singapore, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Lithuania, Brazil and the European Union, will participate in the summit.

The MEA said the summit will discuss vital questions related to technology, its impact on geopolitics and policy issues related to new, critical and emerging technologies, digital public infrastructure, export controls, data protection, as well as cross-cutting policy issues related to innovation and national security.

The inaugural session of the summit would begin with an address by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)