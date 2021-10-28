New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): India would procure an estimate of 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the month of November, government sources informed on Thursday.

The Sources further added that of these, six crore vaccines would be Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, 22 crore of Serum Institute of India's Covishield, and two crore of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D.

"India will have 30 crore doses of COVID vaccines in November including six crore doses of Covaxin, 22 crore doses of Covishield and 2 crore doses of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D," Official sources said.

With the aim to achieve full vaccination by the end of November, the Centre will soon start a mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak' in poor-performing districts, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday. (ANI)

