New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) India is undertaking an arduous effort to fight climate change despite accounting for less than 4 per cent of the world's cumulative emissions so far, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Student Kidnapped, Assaulted for Talking to College Girl in Hubballi; 2 Held.

Delivering the national statement at the UN climate summit in Egypt, Yadav said India responded to the call for increased ambition in the 2030 climate targets and updated its Nationally Determined Contributions in August.

Also Read | Fake Kerala Lottery Tickets Being Sold on Dubious Apps on Google Play Store.

"India, home to 1.3 billion people, is undertaking this arduous effort despite the reality that our contribution to the world's cumulative emissions so far is less than 4 per cent and our annual per capita emissions are about one-third of the global average," he said.

The minister said the country has embarked on far-reaching new initiatives in renewable energy, e-mobility, ethanol blended fuels, and green hydrogen as an alternate energy source.

It seeks to foster strong international cooperation through action and solutions-oriented coalitions like International Solar Alliance and the Coalition of Disaster Resilience Infrastructure, both of which were launched and nurtured by India, Yadav said.

"This is a testimony to our ethos of collective action for global good," he said.

Yadav mentioned that India would assume the presidency of the G20 in 2023 with the motto of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

"Our journey towards a planet safe for humanity is one that no nation can undertake alone. This is a collective journey to be undertaken with equity and climate justice as our guiding principles," he said.

"We hope that the fight against climate change will unite the world as one family," the minister said.

Yadav underscored that 'LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment) is at the heart of India's vision of a safe planet.

The LiFE is a pro-people and pro-planet effort that seeks to shift the world from mindless and wasteful consumption to mindful and deliberate utilisation of natural resources.

Mission LiFE was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 in the presence of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"The world urgently needs a paradigm shift from mindless and destructive consumption to mindful and deliberate utilisation," Yadav said.

"We're trustees of this planet earth. We must nurture it through sustainable lifestyles that optimise resource use and minimise waste," Yadav said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)