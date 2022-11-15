Hubballi, November 15: Two people were arrested on Tuesday on the charges of kidnapping and assaulting a boy for talking to a college girl here.

The arrested were identified as Mohammad Ghouse, a resident of Talawara Oni in Keshwapur and Sohail, a resident of Shabarinagar. The other two accused Prateek and Sourabh have managed to escape and police have launched a manhunt for them. Mumbai Shocker: Bid To Kidnap 6-Year-Girl From Kandivali’s Ganpati Mandal Foiled, Accused Booked.

On November 9, the accused raised objection over the boy talking to a girl student of a private college located near Akshaya Park in Hubballi which lead to a quarrel. The accused kidnapped the boy and assaulted him near Kusugal Road. Video: Four Men Try to Kidnap Petrol Station Owner in Varanasi, Abduction Attempt Caught on CCTV.

The victim complained about the matter to the Gokul Road police after which police swung into action and arrested the accused. Details are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2022 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).