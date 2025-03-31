New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) India and the US will on Tuesday kick-start a 13-day tri-services military exercise on the eastern seaboard, primarily focusing on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).

The fourth edition of exercise 'Tiger Triumph' is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and formulating standard operating procedures (SOPs) to establish a combined coordination centre (CCC), the Indian Navy said on Monday.

The CCC would enable rapid and smooth coordination between Indian and US Joint Task Forces (JTF) during exercises and crisis as well as contingencies.

The Indian side at the mega exercise would be represented by Indian Naval ships Jalashwa, Gharial, Mumbai and Shakti with integral helicopters as well as long-range maritime patrol aircraft P8I, the Navy said.

The Indian Army's troops from 91 Infantry Brigade and 12 Mechanised Infantry Battalion will also be part of the exercise.

The Indian Air Force will deploy its C-130 aircraft and MI-17 helicopters, along with the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT).

The US side would be represented by US Navy ships Comstock and Ralph Johnson with troops of the US marine division.

The harbour phase of the exercise is scheduled at Visakhapatnam from April 1 to 7 during which participants from both sides will engage in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions, the Navy said in a statement.

"On completion of the harbour phase, the ships with embarked troops, would sail for a sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations off Kakinada," it said.

"During the exercise, a joint command and control centre, would be established by Indian Army and US Marines at the Kakinada Naval Enclave," the Navy said.

The exercise would culminate with a closing ceremony on board US Navy ship Comstock on April 13 at Visakhapatnam.

