New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that India will become the third largest economy in the world very soon and the cooperative sector will play a big role in the achievement.

The Minister asserted that India has successfully put a model of cooperation in front of the world, and said "Cooperative is the only model which can strengthen the economy of the country by doing equal development in every field".

"In the last eight years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has become the 5th largest economy from the 11th economy and I am confident that soon we will become the third largest economy in which the cooperative sector will play a big role," Shah said while speaking at the four-day International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders being held between September 12 and September 15.

Noting that "for the first time since 1974, the Dairy Summit of the International Dairy Federation is being organized in India", Shah said today India has become the world's largest milk producer with the contribution of lakhs of small and marginal dairy farmers.

"Today, the highest relevance in India is the cooperative institutions in the dairy sector."

At the event, Shah said the country has not only become self-sufficient in this dairy sector, but we are also able to export due to the efforts of crores of our cattle rearing brothers, especially sisters, and farmers.

The Home Minister said the Modi government believes that there should be a positive change in the lives of poor farmers of India as well as around the world, for this, there should be an exchange of success stories in the cooperative sector (like India's Amul) between the countries so that the welfare of the people of the whole world.

"There has been 360-degree development of the cooperative sector in India. There has not been any area that been untouched by the cooperative. Modi government is promoting natural farming in the country by encouraging farmers," said Shah, adding "natural farming is also done through cooperative dairy and there is also concern about the health of the citizens of the country".

Shah stressed the need for natural farming, saying it should be the soul of dairy, and that the goal of cooperative dairy is not to earn money but to give good health to every citizen by building a strong India. "In this, we can show the way to farmers all over the world."

For rural development, he said, cooperative dairy and other cooperative institutions have contributed a lot to Gujarat "That cooperative model of Gujarat should be seen closely by all the dignitaries who came to this conference," Shah urged.

"The products of natural farming will contribute significantly to the development of India's economy along with bringing prosperity to the lives of the farmers of the country."

Shah also emphasised The need for 'dung baank'. "The whole world should understand the use of the dung bank of Modi ji, it contains the basic idea of the health of the whole world."

In countries around the world, Shah also said farmers get only 40-50 per cent of the profits from milk production in the dairy industry. Still, in India, the dairy cooperatives deposit 70 per cent of the consumer price return in the bank account of the milk-producing farmers who are in India.

The Minister called it a great achievement and said the whole world should adopt this model.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day inaugurated the IDF World Dairy Summit 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida and inspected an exhibition at the venue.

The four-day IDF World Dairy Summit 2022 is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners, centring around the theme of 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood'.

Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in IDF WDS 2022. The last such summit was held in India about half a century ago in 1974.

The summit will also help Indian dairy farmers to gain exposure to global best practices.

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others were present at the event. (ANI)

