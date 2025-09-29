New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet congratulating the Indian cricket team for winning the Asia Cup match against Pakistan has gone viral with nearly 1.08 lakh reposts and 26 million impressions, which are increasing by the second.

"Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," PM Modi posted on X after India won its 9th Asia Cup trophy, trouncing Pakistan three times in the tournament, walking away with the title with a five-wicket win in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan was much-awaited, but also fueled controversy with the opposition parties urging to cancel the match with Pakistan over the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan was marked by controversy and tension, both on and off the field. Before the match, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav skipped the pre-match photo session with Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, fueling speculation about the strained relations between the two teams.

Meanwhile, Men in Blue T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support and enthusiasm after Team India won their 9th Asia Cup trophy, trouncing Pakistan three times in the tournament, walking away with the title with a five-wicket win in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

India won the Asia Cup final against Pakistan with a score of 150/5 against Pakistan's 146/10.

Speaking with ANI, Suryakumar Yadav, appreciating PM Modi's support, said, "It feels good when the country's leader himself bats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs."

He expressed his admiration for PM Modi's leadership, saying the players felt motivated and played freely with the country's leader supporting them.

"Operation Sindoor on the games field. It feels good when the country's leader himself bats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs. It was great to see, and when the sir is standing in front, then definitely the players will play freely," said the skipper.

"The most important thing is that the whole country is celebrating. When we go back (to India), it will feel good, and we will get more inspiration and motivation to do well," he added.

India's thrilling Asia Cup victory over Pakistan took an unexpected turn when the team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman. Despite winning the tournament, Indian players celebrated without the trophy, instead posing with imaginary trophies on stage.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav later expressed disappointment, saying, "I feel we deserved it. I've never seen a champion team denied a trophy". The BCCI had previously informed the ACC that India wouldn't accept the trophy from Naqvi due to his political role and anti-India remarks. (ANI)

